Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 629,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $2,550,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

