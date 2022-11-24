Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.