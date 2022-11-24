Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,512,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 175.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

