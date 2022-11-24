Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.