Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.