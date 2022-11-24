Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $46.46 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.