Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 776.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,777 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.