Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.