Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $307,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

