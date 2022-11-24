Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,623 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.