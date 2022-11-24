Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 38,818 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 711.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

