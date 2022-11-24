Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 45,956 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $129.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.