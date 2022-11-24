Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 15,394 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

