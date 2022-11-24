Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

