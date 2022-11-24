Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $109.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.