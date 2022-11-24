Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

