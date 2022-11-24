Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

