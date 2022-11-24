Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PXE stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.