Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after buying an additional 297,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.34 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

