Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

