Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

