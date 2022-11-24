Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,523 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $382.00 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

