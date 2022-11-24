Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

