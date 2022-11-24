Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 630.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49.

