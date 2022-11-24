Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.