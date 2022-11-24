Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.