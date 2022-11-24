Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after purchasing an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $664,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

