Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 31,599 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VPU opened at $154.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.