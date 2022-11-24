ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

ECOM opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

