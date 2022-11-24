Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

