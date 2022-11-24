Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Stock Down 0.4 %

Bunge stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.