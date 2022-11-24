Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

