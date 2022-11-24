Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $189.24 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

