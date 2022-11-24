Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after acquiring an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after acquiring an additional 322,419 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.