Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

VTR stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

