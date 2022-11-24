Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 187 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

