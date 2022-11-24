Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 457 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

