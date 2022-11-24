Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 68 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $222.08 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

