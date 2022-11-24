Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $196.28 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $688.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.