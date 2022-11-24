Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

CHD opened at $78.57 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

