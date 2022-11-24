Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.
