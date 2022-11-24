Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $242,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of TLK opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

