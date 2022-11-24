Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

