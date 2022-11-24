Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $254,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

