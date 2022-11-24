Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

