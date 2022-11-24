Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after acquiring an additional 369,875 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group Company Profile

Shares of CBRE opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

