Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,388,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737,570 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

América Móvil stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

