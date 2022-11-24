Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.14 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

