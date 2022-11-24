Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $250,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

