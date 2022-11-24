Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 497,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,515,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,697 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

